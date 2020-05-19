More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga quarterly revenue by geography, starting from fiscal Q1 2011 to the recently completed quarter. The United States has been always been a biggest market for Zynga Inc. Interestingly, more than 60% of Zynga’s quarterly revenue in Q1 2020 was came from the US. The total revenue from the United States increased an appreciable 41.4% YoY in Q1 2020, to $243.25 million. However, on a quarterly basis, it was 1.81% decline from Q4 2019. On the other hand, Zynga international revenue reached an all-time high of $160.52 million during the first quarter of 2020, with a strong 72% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 818 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

It was Q2 2012 when Zynga quarterly revenue from the United States surpassed $200 million for the first time. The company recorded nearly 9% YoY growth in its US revenue. During the period, the company’s International markets revenue increased an impressive 38.4% YoY to $132.31 million.

Surprisingly, in Q2 2014, Zynga United States revenue declined to an all-time low. The company reported a massive 33.6% YoY decline in its revenue from the US, amounting to $91.76 million. The revenue from International markets also declined 33.6% YoY, from $92.65 million in Q2 2013 to $61.48 million in Q2 2014.

In Q4 2019, Zynga US revenue reached an all-time high of $247.73 million, with a strong 53.2% YoY growth. On the other hand, the International revenue surpassed $150 million ($156.73 million to be precise) milestone for the first time, with a strong 80% YoY growth during the quarter.

