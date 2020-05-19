More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga online games revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2011 to the recently completed quarter. Over 85% of the company’s total revenue in Q1 2020 came from the online gaming business. The company reported a strong 72% YoY growth in its quarterly revenue from online games, amounting to $344.36 million during the first quarter. This was supposed to be the highest-ever quarterly revenue generated through the sale of in-game virtual items (online game revenue).

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 819 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

