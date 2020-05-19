Last Updated:

Zynga Online Games Revenue by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly revenue of Zynga Inc. from the online gaming business, starting from fiscal Q1 2011 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, over 85% of the company's total revenue in Q1 2020 generated through the sale of in-game virtual items. The total revenue from online games reached an all-time high of $344.36 million, with a strong 72% YoY growth.

The above graph represents the Zynga online games revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2011 to the recently completed quarter. Over 85% of the company's total revenue in Q1 2020 came from the online gaming business. The company reported a strong 72% YoY growth in its quarterly revenue from online games, amounting to $344.36 million during the first quarter. This was supposed to be the highest-ever quarterly revenue generated through the sale of in-game virtual items (online game revenue).

