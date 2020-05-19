Zynga Costs and Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2010 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Zynga costs and expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. The company’s total operating expenses reached an all-time high of $495.42 million in Q1 2020, with 21.7% YoY growth. A whopping 39.9% of that spent on R&D, followed by 24.9% on sales and marketing, and 5.7% on general and administrative activities.

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 815 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

Zynga’s total cost of revenue increased 20.2% YoY in Q1 2020, to an all-time high of $146.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the $21.3 million YoY increase in payment processing fees, $1.9 million YoY increase in royalty expenses and $1.4 million YoY increase in hosting costs.

Zynga research and developments expenses also surged an impressive 22.2% YoY and 89.5% QoQ in Q1 2020, to a whopping $197.8 million. This was supposed to be the company’s second highest-ever spending on R&D after Q4 2011. Surprisingly, during the fourth quarter of 2011, the company spent a whopping $444.7 million in R&D activities, representing an astonishing 763.5% YoY increase.

Zynga sales and marketing expenses amounted to $123.17 million in Q1 2020, with approximately 20.7% YoY increase. However, on a quarterly basis, the company recorded nearly 3.56% decline from Q4 2019 when the sales and marketing expenses hit an all-time high.

Zynga general and administrative expenses increased an appreciable 31.2% YoY in Q1 2019, amounting to $28.2 million. One must note that the gaming company spent a massive $136.7 million in general and administrative activities – the highest-ever till date.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.