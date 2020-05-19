Zynga Advertising Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2017 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Zynga advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the recently completed quarter. Only 14.68% of Zynga’s global revenue in Q1 2020 generated through advertising services. During the quarter, the company generated about $59.29 million in revenue from advertising, representing a notable decline of 9.1% YoY. The company also recorded a strong 25.6% QoQ decline from Q4 2019 when the advertising revenue hit an all-time high.

Zynga advertising revenue (mobile + web) primarily includes display advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers and branded virtual items and sponsorships.

Zynga Ads Revenue Growth: History

Zynga quarterly advertising revenue surpassed $50 million mark for the first time in Q4 2017. The company reported an appreciable 19.6% YoY growth in its ads revenue, amounting to $58.99 million. On a quarterly basis, it was a strong 27.3% growth in Q4 2017 ads revenue.

One must note that in Q4 2018, the contribution of advertising services to Zynga’s total revenue was highest i.e. 28.78%. The company’s ads revenue also increased an impressive 21.3% YoY and 9.4% QoQ during the fourth quarter, to $71.57 million. However, in the following quarter, the company recorded a notable 8.9% QoQ decline in its quarterly ad revenue, amounting to $65.2 million.

The fiscal Q3 2019 was the first time when Zynga’s ads revenue share fell below 20%. The company reported $63.6 million in ads revenue, representing 18.4% of the total revenue.

Interestingly, in Q4 2019, Zynga quarterly revenue from advertising services (mobile+web) reached an all-time high of $79.71 million, with an appreciable 11.4% YoY and 25.3% QoQ growth. The share of advertising revenue was just 19.7%.

