Zynga Operating Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2010 – Q1 2020

The above graph represents the Zynga operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. The total costs and operating expenses of Zynga increased nearly 21.7% YoY in Q1 2020, to a $495.4 million. Nearly 40% of that company spent on research and development activities during the first quarter. On a quarterly basis, the company recorded nearly 23.8% QoQ growth in its operating expenses.

Zynga revenue in Q1 2020 amounted to $403.77 million, worldwide.

As the graph shows, in less than a year, Zynga doubled its operating expenses, from $116.7 million in Q2 2010 to $206.7 million in Q1 2011.

Surprisingly, in Q4 2011, Zynga operating expenses increased a massive 541.86% YoY to record-high of $797.8 million. The increase in total expenses was primarily due to the increase in R&D, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses during the quarter. However, the total expenses declined to $406.6 million in the following quarter itself.

It is important to note that Zynga’s quarterly expenses declined for the 7th consecutive quarters, from $273.6 million in Q4 2012 to $219.5 million in Q2 2014. In fact, in Q4 2012, the company recorded the highest-ever yearly and quarterly decline of 65.7% YoY and 33.8% QoQ in its expenses, respectively.

Since Q2 2018, the gaming company has been increasing its operating spending by each passing quarter. In Q2 2018, Zynga spent $220 million in operating activities, with 8.1% YoY growth. The expenses further increased to $407 million in Q1 2019, $418.96 million in Q3 2019, and $495.4 million in Q1 2020.

