Zynga Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 2010 – Q1 2020

The above graph represents the Zynga net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the recently completed quarter. Zynga quarterly net loss increased from just $3.5 million in Q4 2019 to a whopping $103.93 million in Q1 2020, worldwide. That shows a massive increase of $100.43 million in net loss in the span of 3 months. However, on a yearly basis, the company’s Q1 2020 net loss improved by $24.9 million, primarily driven by a lower net increase in deferred revenue and stronger operating performance, partially offset by the higher YoY contingent consideration expense.

Region Worldwide Source Zynga Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 813 Note Zynga fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, in Q1 2011, the gaming company recorded an astonishing 160.4% YoY growth in its quarterly net income, amounting to $16.76 million. However, the net income figure declined to just $1.39 million in the following quarter.

It is important to note that fiscal Q4 2011 was the first non-profitable quarter for Zynga Inc. Surprisingly, the company continued to incur losses till Q1 2017, except for Q1 2013 and Q3 2015. In Q4 2011, Zynga incurred a massive net loss of $435.01 million – highest-ever till date. That was primarily due to a whopping 542% YoY increase in operating expenses. The company further reported a net loss of $85.35 million in Q1 2012, $22.81 million in Q2 2012, $52.73 million in Q3 2012, $48.56 million in Q4 2012 and this continued till Q1 2017. Between Q4 2011 and Q1 2017, there were only two quarters when Zynga took a sigh of relief as the it generated a net profit of $4.13 million in Q1 2013 and $3.05 million in Q3 2015.

In Q3 2019, Zynga had a net profit of $230.08 million, globally. Interestingly, this is highest-ever net profit generated by the company.

