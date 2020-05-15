BriefStartups
Updated:

Zomato Layoffs: Tough Days Ahead For Food Delivery Startups?

By Aarzu Khan
32
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 1

Online Liquor Delivery: Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity For Startups in India?

It seems in India, when booze is involved, trails of money and opportunity eventually follow.
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Work-from-Home Jobs Doubled: Employers Willing To Pay More

They say an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. With the nation in lockdown, insecurities have certainly...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring...
Read more

The latest news of Zomotao layoffs shouldn’t surprise many as the writing was on the wall.

The food delivery startups in India are going through a tough phase as the lockdown situation appears to enter into the 4th phase amid the rising number of +ve Coronavirus cases and increasing death toll. Sensing the tough market conditions which are far from over soon, Zomato has decided to let go its 13% of its total workforce.

Besides laying off over 500 employees, Zomato has also decided to introduce up to 50% of salary cut of rest all employees. The pay cut, however, is going to be a temporary arrangement until the market does show a sign of improvement.

Advertisements

Citing the fast-changing market conditions that appear to stay permanently, Dipender Goyal, CEO – Zomato, has said that the layoff was inevitable.

“Multiple aspects of our business have changed dramatically over the last couple of months and many of these changes are expected to be permanent. While we continue to build a more focused Zomato, we do not foresee having enough work for all our employees.” Goyal said in an email sent to all employees.

However, to make the transition smooth and less troublesome for outgoing employees, Zomato is taking all the measures, including finding a new job and financial support. The company has formed a separate team to help these outgoing employees.

Goyal blamed the global outbreak that led to an unprecedented shutdown of restaurants across the nation for the layoffs. He informed that nearly for over two months almost 95% of restaurants remained closed and 30%-40% of those would have been closed permanently. Due to the uncertainty and ongoing changes that could stay for a very long period various aspects of Zomato business have been impacted.

Goyal believes that this is just the tip of the iceberg, hinting that the testing time could continue for a very long time due to the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Advertisements

Zomato is neither the first startup nor the first food delivery startup in India that is laying off its employees due to Coroniosvirus outbreak. Just last month Swiggy also decided to lay off 1,000 employees as the demand plunged by 60%, especially after the incident of Pizza delivery boy who was found infected with novel Coronavirus. This caused over 72 families who got Pizza delivered by him to go under quarantine. But the news shook people across the country who was relying on food delivery during the lockdown. Within just 3 days, the number of food delivery orders plunged by 50% and many delivery boys found themselves with no customer to serve.

Previous articleIndian IT Industry To Face A New Challenge: Shut Down of US Retail Industry
Next articleZynga Global Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2010 – Q1 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Zomato Layoffs: Tough Days Ahead For Food Delivery Startups?

The latest news of Zomotao layoffs shouldn't surprise many as the writing was on the wall.
Read more
Brief

Indian IT Industry To Face A New Challenge: Shut Down of US Retail Industry

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The IT Industry of India, which is the driving force behind the booming economic growth and employment in the country, took a...
Read more
Brief

Is Google Fighting A Lost Battle With Pixel Smartphones: The Key Executives Exit

Neeraj M - 0
When the launch of Google Pixel 4a smartphone will take place is anyone's guess. Rumours are making round on the internet that...
Read more
Brief

Google Meet Ups The Ante To Eat Into Zoom’s Market: Allows Free Video Chat Upto 100 People

Aarzu Khan - 0
Google Meet has just become more adorable. The company has just rolled out new updates that will surely put Zoom, the popular...
Read more
Brief

As Work from Home Is the ‘New Normal’, Is Traditional Office Dead?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The pandemic has already put industries and employees of all sectors worldwide under unprecedented hardship. However, with the companies preparing a return...
Read more
Brief

When Facebook Faced the Utmost Wrath of iPhone Users Worldwide

Jayesh Sharma - 0
May 6, 2020. “It was 8 pm, I had just finished work for the day and...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Indian IT Industry To Face A New Challenge: Shut Down of US Retail Industry

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The IT Industry of India, which is the driving force behind the booming economic growth and employment in the country, took a...
Read more

Reliance Jio Is On The Selling Spree: The Game Plan!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The dynamics of the telecom industry in India are changing quickly. The series of investments in Reliance Jio has triggered various debates...
Read more

Online Liquor Delivery: Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity For Startups in India?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 1
It seems in India, when booze is involved, trails of money and opportunity eventually follow. And it is the liquor...
Read more

Rural India: The Catalyst of the Booming Indian Digital Economy

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Data has undoubtedly become the lifeblood for commercial and governance activities in the 21st century. And with a burgeoning youth population and an estimated...
Read more

Work-from-Home Jobs Doubled: Employers Willing To Pay More

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
They say an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. With the nation in lockdown, insecurities have certainly threatened to overwhelm us all....
Read more

After Privacy Activists, Now MAIT Resists Against The Mandatory Download Of Aarogya Setu App!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After the Aarogya Setu app was launched in the previous month, many organisations and privacy activists surfaced to voice their concerns related...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.