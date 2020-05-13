More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of Grubhub employees by year, starting from fiscal 2014 to the recently completed year. As of February 14, 2020, the US-based food delivery company has approximately 2,714 full-time equivalent employees, worldwide. That’s a 0.3% YoY decline in Grubhub’s total employees.

Growth in Grubhub’s Employees: History

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 809 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

In 2014, Grubhub employed approximately 1,090 people, including the full-time employees of Seamless North America, LLC. It is important to note that the merger of Grubhub Holdings inc. and Seamless was completed on August 8, 2013.

Interestingly, by the end of 2017, Grubhub global employee count reached 2,125 people, with an impressive 40% YoY growth – the highest-ever growth in Grubhub headcount. The company added about 607 new employees during the span of 12 months. After one year, the number of full-time employees reached an all-time high of 2,722, with an appreciable 28.1% YoY growth.

