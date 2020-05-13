More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Grubhub active diners by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the company has served approximately 22.62 million active diners. That’s a year-over-year increase of about 4.93 million or 27.9% in the number of active diners on Grubhub’s platform.

Active Diners are defined as the number of unique diner accounts from which an order has been placed in the past twelve months through the company’s platform.

Number of Active Grubhub Diners: History

As the graph shows, the US-based food delivery company has been witnessing a significant YoY increase in its number of unique diners since 2011. The total number of Grubhub unique diners increased from just 0.69 million by the end of 2011 to 3.42 million by the end of 2013. That shows an addition of approximately 2.732 million new unique diners in the span of two years.

Interestingly, by the end of 2014, Grubhub had approximately 5.03 million active diners, representing an appreciable 47% YoY growth.

It took 3 years for Grubhub Inc to double its active diners count. The company served approximately 14.46 million diners, after adding 6.288 million new diners during the 12-months ended December 31, 2017. Surprisingly, this was the highest-ever addition of new active Grubhub diners in a single year.

In 2019, the number of active Grubhub diners reached an all-time high of 22.62 million, with an addition of 4.93 million during the last 12 months.

