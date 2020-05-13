Grubhub Total Cash on Hand by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represented the Grubhub total cash on hand by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2019. The cash on hand consists of actual cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments held by the company. As of December 31, 2019, Grubhub has $425.2 million cash on hand – the highest-ever till date. The company recorded an astonishing 88.7% YoY increase in its 2019 cash on hand.

Grubhub’s Cash Reserves Growth: History

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 805 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, Grubhub cash pile increased from just $3.38 million in 2011 to a whopping $41.16 million in 2012 – that’s showed a record 1,116.7% YoY or $37.78 million increase in cash pile.

Interestingly, by the end of December 2014, Grubhub cash reserves surpassed over $300 million. The US-based food delivery company reported a strong 261.8% YoY growth in cash reserves, totalling $313.1 million.

In 2017, Grubhub recorded a notable 20.4% YoY decline in its total cash pile, stood at $257.7 million. The cash pile further declined to $225.3 million in the following year.

