The below graph represents the average number of Grubhub daily orders by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to 2019. The food delivery company received on an average 492,300 total orders everyday during 12 months ended December 31, 2019. That's a significant 12.9% YoY growth in the average daily orders placed on Grubhub's platform.

It is important to note that Grubhub has over 22.6 million active diners as of December 31, 2019.

Daily Average Orders on Grubhub: History

NoteGrubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, between 2011 and 2019, the US-based food delivery company witnessed a significant YoY increase in the average daily orders placed on its platform.

In 2013, a whopping 107,900 orders, on an average, were placed on a daily basis using Grubhub’s platform. That showed a strong 74% YoY increase in average daily Grubhub orders. Interestingly, in just two years, the company witnessed more than 2x increase in its average daily grubs, totalling 227,100 in 2015.

One must note that in 2018, Grubhub processed on an average 101,900 more orders on a daily basis than it did in 2017. The total number of Grubhub’s average daily orders increased from 334,000 in 2017 to 435,900 in 2018, representing 30.5% YoY growth. The number of daily average grubs further increased to 492,300 by the end of December 31, 2019.

