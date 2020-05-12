More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of Grubhub active diners by quarter, staring from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. The number of Grubhub active diner reached an all-time high of 23.89 million by the end of Q1 2020, representing an impressive 24% YoY growth. However, in the March month, the company witnessed a slightly decline in the demand for restaurant food, primarily due to Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the YoY and QoQ growth in active diners declined in Q1 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

As the graph shows, the number of active diners on Grubhub platform increased an astonishing 254.3% YoY, from just 1.09 million in Q1 2013 to 3.85 million in Q1 2014. That’s shows an addition of 2.76 million new diners in the span of 12 months.

Interestingly, the Q4 2017 was the first time when the number of active diners surpassed 10 million milestone for the first time in history! Grubhub added 4.66 million new diners during the three months ended December 31, 2017, making the overall active diners count to 14.46 million. This was the highest-ever addition of new active diners on the company’s platform in a single quarter.

In Q2 2019, Grubhub had approximately 20.29 million active diners, up from 15.58 million during the year-ago period. That’s about 4.71 million or 30.2% YoY increase in the number of active Grubhub diners worldwide.

Note: Grubhub Active Diners is defined as the number of unique diner accounts from which an order has been placed in the span of 12 months. Some diners could have more than one account, as a result, it is possible that the active diner metric may count certain diners more than once during any given period.

