The above graph represents the Grubhub quarterly revenue and net income, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. Surprisingly, both revenue and net loss of Grubhub increased to an all-time high during the first quarter of 2020. The US-based food delivery company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $362.98 million in Q1 2020, with a huge loss of $33.43 million. The revenue increased an appreciable 12.1% YoY and 6.4% QoQ growth in Q1 2020. On the other hand, the net loss also increased $5.71 million when compared to Q4 2019.

Grubhub Revenue vs Net Income: History

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 796 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, Grubhub quarterly revenue crossed $50 million mark for the first time in Q1 2014. The company recorded a whopping 127% YoY growth in its revenue, amounting to $58.6 million during the first quarter. During the same quarter, the net profit of Grubhub also increased an astonishing 246.6% YoY, to $4.35 million. Interestingly, in just two years, the company doubled its quarterly revenue and net income, amounting to $112.24 million and $9.93 million, respectively.

The fiscal Q4 2017 remains one of the most memorable quarter for the company as its total revenue crossed $200 million milestone, while net profit crossed $50 million milestone for the first time in history. Grubhub’s total revenue amounted to $205.1 million in Q4 2017, with a net profit of $53.5 million. Both revenue and net profit increased an appreciable 49.2% YoY and 292.5% YoY, respectively.

One must note that in Q4 2018, Grubhub reported a net loss of $5.15 million for the first time since 2013. This was despite the 40.3% YoY growth in its quarterly revenue, clocking $287.7 million.

