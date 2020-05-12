Grubhub Quarterly Expenses by Type: Q1 2013 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Grubhub quarterly expenses by type, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. Grubhub’s total operating expenses amounted to $408.89 million in Q1 2020, representing 112.65% of the total revenue. Interestingly, a majority of the company’s total revenue spent on operations and support, every quarter. With 33% YoY increase, Grubhub operations and support expenses reached an all-time high of $214.56 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 794 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

In Q1 2020, the US-based food delivery firm spent nearly one fourth of its total quarterly revenue on sales, marketing and advertising campaigns. Grubhub sales and marketing expenses also hit an all-time high of $90.7 million in Q1 2020, with an impressive increase of 15.7% YoY.

Grubhub technology expenses totalled $31.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The 14.8% YoY increase was primarily attributable to the 19% growth in the company’s technology team to support the growth and development of the platform.

Grubhub General and administrative expense increased a massive 70.9% YoY in Q1 2020, to $38.9 million. The sudden increase was primarily attributable to a $12.5 million legal settlement accrual during the first quarter.

