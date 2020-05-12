Last Updated:

Grubhub Quarterly Expenses by Type: Q1 2013 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of Grubhub's total costs and expenses by type, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. Nearly 60% of Grubhub's total revenue in Q1 2020 was spent on the company's operations and support activities, amounting to $214.56 million.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Grubhub quarterly expenses by type, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. Grubhub’s total operating expenses amounted to $408.89 million in Q1 2020, representing 112.65% of the total revenue. Interestingly, a majority of the company’s total revenue spent on operations and support, every quarter. With 33% YoY increase, Grubhub operations and support expenses reached an all-time high of $214.56 million during the first quarter of 2020.

RegionWorldwide
SourceGrubhub Quarterly ReportsSEC Filings
Graph Id794
NoteGrubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

In Q1 2020, the US-based food delivery firm spent nearly one fourth of its total quarterly revenue on sales, marketing and advertising campaigns. Grubhub sales and marketing expenses also hit an all-time high of $90.7 million in Q1 2020, with an impressive increase of 15.7% YoY.

Grubhub technology expenses totalled $31.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The 14.8% YoY increase was primarily attributable to the 19% growth in the company’s technology team to support the growth and development of the platform.

Grubhub General and administrative expense increased a massive 70.9% YoY in Q1 2020, to $38.9 million. The sudden increase was primarily attributable to a $12.5 million legal settlement accrual during the first quarter.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Intel Advertising Expenses by year: FY 1993 – 2019

Vaibhav - 0
The above graph represents Intel advertising expenses by year, starting from fiscal...
Read more
GraphFarm

PayPal Global Revenue, by Quarter

Vaibhav - 0
The above graph represents PayPal global revenue by quarter, starting from the first quarter...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Grubhub Active Diners by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the total number of Grubhub...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Quarterly Revenue and Net Income

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Grubhub quarterly revenue and...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Sales and Marketing Expenses by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Grubhub sales and marketing...
Read more
GraphFarm

Grubhub Operating Expenses by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Grubhub operating expenses by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.