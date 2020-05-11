More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Grubhub operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. The US-based food delivery company reported an impressive 29.8% YoY growth in its operating costs and expenses, amounting to $408.9 million in Q1 2020. This represented a 112.7% of the Grubhub’s total Q1 2020 revenue, clocking $362.98 million. On a quarterly basis, Grubhub’s total operating expenses increased nearly 11.7% from $366.1 million in Q4 2019.

Increase in Grubhub Quarterly Expenses: History

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 793 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

Grubhub’s operating spending crossed $50.4 million for the first time in Q1 2014, with an astonishing 115.2% YoY growth. During the quarter, the company generated nearly $58.6 million in revenue. Interestingly, within 3 years, Grubhub doubled its operating spending, to $102.86 million in Q3 2016.

In Q1 2018, the US based food delivery firm spent over 86% of its total revenue on marketing, sales, technology, operations, support and other activities. The total expenses increased a strong 53% YoY during the first quarter, amounting to $201 million. This was the first time when Grubhub’s quarterly operating expenses surpassed $200 million mark.

Interestingly, in just one year, exactly in Q1 2019, the quarterly expenses of Grubhub Inc. increased to $314.9 million, with 56.7% YoY growth. That shows an increase of $113.9 million in operating expenses in just one year.

One must note that Q4 2019 was the first time ever when the Grubhub spent more on its operating activities than its total quarterly revenue. While the total expenses stood at $366.1 million, the total revenue amounted to $341.3 million during the fourth quarter.

