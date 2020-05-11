Grubhub Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 2013 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Grubhub net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. Grubhub reported a massive net loss of $33.43 million in Q1 2020, as against $27.72 million in net loss the company reported in the previous quarter. However, during the same period a year-ago, the food delivery firm generated $6.89 million in net profit.

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 792 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, Grubhub net profit increased an astonishing 246.6% YoY, from just $1.26 million in Q1 2013 to $4.35 million in Q1 2014. Interestingly, in just 9 months, the company’s quarterly net profit skyrocketed 566.98% YoY in Q4 2014, to $10.77 million.

In Q4 2017, Grubhub achieved over $50 million in net profit, while the total revenue clocked over $205 million during the quarter. With 292.5% YoY growth, Grubhub’s total net profit amounted to $53.53 million during the fourth quarter. However, the food delivery company witnessed a sudden decline in its quarterly net income, starting from Q1 2018 to Q4 2018. In Q1 2018, the quarterly net income of Grubhub declined a notable 42.5% QoQ, to $30.77 million. This was followed by $30.12 million in Q2 2018 and $22.75 million in Q3 2018. Surprisingly, in Q4 2018, the company had incurred $5.15 million in net loss for the first time in the last 6 years.

Again, in Q4 2019, Grubhub reported a net loss of $27.72 million, which increased to $33.43 million in the following quarter.

