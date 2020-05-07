Last Updated:

Mastercard Revenue vs Net Income by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly revenue and net income of Mastercard, starting from fiscal Q1 2001 to the recently completed quarter. In Q1 2020, the global payment company reported about $4,009 million in revenue, with a net profit of $1,693 million.

The above graph represents the Mastercard revenue vs net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2001 to the recently completed quarter. Mastercard global revenue and net profit, both declined a notable 9.2% QoQ and 19.4% QoQ in Q1 2020, respectively. The company reported $4,009 million in revenue, with a net profit of $1,693 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Mastercard Quarterly Revenue and Net Income: History

RegionWorldwide
SourceMastercard quarterly reports & SEC Filings
Graph Id253
NoteMastercard fiscal year starts from January 1st

Mastercard achieved over $1 billion revenue milestone in Q3 2007, with a net profit of $314 million. Both revenue and net profit increased an impressive 20% YoY and 62.9% YoY during the third quarter, respectively.

It took six years for the company to reach another revenue milestone; in Q2 2013, Mastercard quarterly revenue increased to $2,096 million ($2.1 billion), with nearly 15% YoY growth. during the quarter, the total net income was $848 million.

Interestingly, after 4 years, the global payment company generated a whopping $3,053 million ($3.1 billion) in revenue, with a net profit of $1,177 million in Q2 2017.

The highest-ever quarterly revenue was recorded in Q3 2019 which was $4,467 million in numbers. Interestingly, during the same quarter, Mastercard reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of $2,108 million.

About Mastercard Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is an American multinational financial services company, offering an array of products and services to consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, digital partners, businesses and other organizations globally. The company has its headquarters in Purchase, New York, United States.

In 1966, the several bankcard associations joined together to form a company named “Interbank Card Association (ICA)”. After three years, in 1969, ICA started a new national brand “Master Charge: The Interbank Card”, which was renamed “MasterCard” in 1979.

Mastercard Inc. was incorporated as a Delaware corporation in May 2001.

Mastercard launched its IPO (initial public offering) on May 25, 2006, at a price of $39 per share. With market value of $247.1 billion as of May 2020, Mastercard stands at #334 on the Forbes 2000 list of the World’s Largest Public Companies.

