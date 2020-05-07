Mastercard Net Income by Quarter: Q1 2001 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Mastercard net income by quarter, starting from Q1 2001 to the recently completed quarter. Globally, Mastercard net profit amounted to $1,693 million in Q1 2020, representing a notable decline of 19.4% QoQ and 9.1% YoY.

Region Worldwide Source Mastercard quarterly reports & SEC Filings Graph Id 251 Note Mastercard fiscal year starts from January 1st

The global payment company reported its first over $100 million net profit in Q2 2005. The total net profit of Mastercard increased an appreciable 83% YoY in Q2 2005, to $120 million.

Surprisingly, in Q4 2005, Mastercard reported a huge net loss of $52.9 million, compared with $1.27 million net profit it had in Q4 2004.

As the graph shows, the highest-ever net loss of $747 million was reported in Q2 2008. When compared to the year-ago period, Mastercard had $252 million in total net profit in Q2 2007, globally.

Mastercard net income increased from $518 million in Q3 2010 to a whopping $1,015 million in Q4 2014, worldwide.

Between Q4 2017 and Q4 2018, Mastercard global net income increased four-fold, from $227 million to $899 million.

Interestingly, in Q2 2019, the quarterly net income of Mastercard surpassed $2 billion mark for the first time in history! The company reported a strong 30.5% YoY increase in its net income, amounting to $2,048 million during the second quarter of 2019.

About Mastercard Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is an American multinational financial services company, offering an array of products and services to consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, digital partners, businesses and other organizations globally. The company has its headquarters in Purchase, New York, United States.

In 1966, the several bankcard associations joined together to form a company named “Interbank Card Association (ICA)”. After three years, in 1969, ICA started a new national brand “Master Charge: The Interbank Card”, which was renamed “MasterCard” in 1979.

Mastercard Inc. was incorporated as a Delaware corporation in May 2001.

Mastercard launched its IPO (initial public offering) on May 25, 2006, at a price of $39 per share. With market value of $247.1 billion as of May 2020, Mastercard stands at #334 on the Forbes 2000 list of the World’s Largest Public Companies.

