Brief
Updated:

Work-from-Home Jobs Doubled: Employers Willig To Pay More

By Jayesh Sharma
4
0

Must Read

BriefNeeraj M - 0

The Price of iPhone 12 Could Be As Less As $649

Yes, you read it right; Apple is planning to take the market by the storm with the...
Read more
BriefHuma Raffath - 0

H1B Visa Cancellation In the US To Cost 200,000 People Legal Status!

People living on H1B visa in the US are going to have a tough time.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

47% of Startups in India Are Left With Cash Runway Of A Month Only! [STUDY]

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has landed a lot of Indian startups and small and medium...
Read more

They say an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. With the nation in lockdown, insecurities have certainly threatened to overwhelm us all. However, people have slowly started to pick themselves up from their slump. In these times, work from home jobs have not only emerged as perhaps the best and only option out there but have also increased up to twofold according to recent surveys. 

Recent data and statistics from the leading job portals in the country have suggested that there has indeed been a significant increase in the number of users flocking to such sites for finding work from home. While there was always an existing demand for Work from Home, aka WFH, within the candidates, the onset on the Covid-19 pandemic has served to level the demand like no other. Recruiters are constantly exploring new ways and features to reach potential job seekers and utilize their skills for mutual benefit.

According to the latest data from naukri.com, the uptake in WFH jobs has almost doubled in the latter weeks of April as compared to the first week of March. ‘WFH jobs’ is currently the second most popular keyword on the site.

Advertisements

Another biggie, monster.com, observed that there has been a 60% increase in the number of users landing on the portal to perform ‘WFH job’ searches.

These findings have been validated by Google Trends, which confirms a steady increase in ‘work from home’ queries recently.

Although the opportunities for WFH jobs were always high for roles such as content writing, design, telesales, and recruitment, today, the playing field has expanded to core information technology roles such as software developer and many more. The job seekers are not just limited to those facing unemployment, students under a financial strain, or people with a totally different work sphere.

Work from Home Jobs: Driven By Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic globally has also forced the households to re-evaluate their sources of income and have enabled women a chance to provide a sizeable contribution even beyond their already Herculean home responsibilities. For instance, JobsforHer, a job portal targeted at women, has seen a 30% growth in the number of applicants for WFH jobs compared with March 2019. Started five years ago to help women restart careers after a break, today JobsforHer has evolved to help women enhance their careers. 

Also, the increased traffic due to remote working has had companies rushing to strengthen their digital security and online data infrastructure. Analysts also seem to agree that what was a 2-year transformation has been completed in 2 months due to the global outbreak that has forced companies and individuals to go beyond the obvious.

Advertisements

Employers are also willing to pay more for remote working jobs. WFH jobs with CTC (cost to company) greater than ₹5 lakh per annum has seen a sharp rise on various platforms in April compared with February. These have been some of the conscious efforts of the companies to meet the needs of skilled professionals. Based on their asks, the recruiters are consistently modifying their existing strategies to come up with the best possible solutions.

This is not all without negative implications, as e-commerce entities have also fueled job opportunities by providing home delivery options, developing user-friendly apps, and providing essential services to the masses. During the lockdown, with travel to call centres prohibited, employees have been enabled to take customer calls from their homes, with an incremental increase of 5% calls taken a day every day, seeing a 50% increase of the earlier number of calls taken on an average day. This has also entailed us to envision a huge cost-savings opportunity once the crisis comes to an end.

All in all, with COVID-19 leaving no sphere of life untouched, working from home, aka WFH, is something which looks bound to be a viable option even in the post-pandemic times. Adjusting our sails to the existing changes will surely help us unlock even more possibilities in times ahead.

On the other hand, companies are actively looking to leverage gig-based payouts in a bid to keep their cost low during this tough time. All of it will result in an increasing demand for such professionals.

The big concern, however, is the performance of those professionals working from home! As such practice requires a great degree of discipline and commitment to self, it would be interesting to see if employees working from home could meet the expectations of their employers. Only time will tell if WFH is here to change the dynamics of working conditions forever, or it’s just a temporary arrangement. Stay tuned to this space for more.  

Previous articleTotal OS Market Share Worldwide by Month

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Work-from-Home Jobs Doubled: Employers Willig To Pay More

They say an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. With the nation in lockdown, insecurities have certainly...
Read more
Brief

After Privacy Activists, Now MAIT Resists Against The Mandatory Download Of Aarogya Setu App!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After the Aarogya Setu app was launched in the previous month, many organisations and privacy activists surfaced to voice their concerns related...
Read more
Brief

Major Slump In Global Digital Ad Spend: Google And Facebook In The Toughest Spot Ever?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global digital ad market is going through an unprecedented crisis. As the world plunged into the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Read more
Brief

H1-B Visa Holders in the US Can Have A Sigh of Relief

Aarzu Khan - 0
To say that the H1-B visa holders are going through a turbulent period during the COVID-19 crisis would be a massive understatement....
Read more
Brief

Download Aarogya Setu App: Government of India Looking Beyond Smartphone Now

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The government is India wants every citizen to download Aarogya Setu app, including the ones having a feature phone.
Read more
Brief

Zoom Users Count Claim Is False: Genuine Mistake or Mislead Deliberately?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The number of Zoom users worldwide is once again the talk of the town. Zoom has been going through...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

H1-B Visa Holders in the US Can Have A Sigh of Relief

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
To say that the H1-B visa holders are going through a turbulent period during the COVID-19 crisis would be a massive understatement....
Read more

H1B Visa Cancellation In the US To Cost 200,000 People Legal Status!

Brief Huma Raffath - 0
People living on H1B visa in the US are going to have a tough time. In the wake of...
Read more

Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus: Only Employees, Not Directors, Face The Music

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 is truly on its way to purge all companies worldwide based on the survival of the fittest. Amid these testing...
Read more

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small in all parts of the...
Read more

IT Jobs In India: Freshers Look Forward To Uncertain Future As Joining Dates Postponed

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of new IT jobs in India looks bleak. The coronavirus outbreak has completely wreaked havoc on the Indian economy. Amid...
Read more

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring at the face of large...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.