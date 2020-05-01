BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Q1 2020: Samsung, Apple, Huawei Failed To Impress

By Neeraj M
14
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

47% of Startups in India Are Left With Cash Runway Of A Month Only! [STUDY]

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has landed a lot of Indian startups and small and medium...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft To Invest In Paytm: What’s On The Cards?

Looks like India startups have suddenly become hot favourites for US tech giants. After the big announcement...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small...
Read more

The worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2020 decreased to 275.8 million units, posting a record decline of 11.7% YoY. The damages due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus on the worldwide smartphone industry is quite visible as this the highest quarterly decline in smartphone shipments in the last few years.

According to the latest report from IDC, all the big three of the global smartphone industry faced a massive blow. The smartphone shipment share of Samsung, Apple and Huawei declined significantly in Q1 2020. However, Xiaomi and Vivo managed to ail against the tide and strengthen its market presence further.

The smartphone shipment of Samsung in Q1 2020 reached 58.3 million units, 13.6 million lesser than the number of smartphones shipped by the Korean smartphone giant in the year-ago quarter. The performance of Samsung resulted in 21.1% of the shipment share with a significant decline of 18.9% YoY in Q1 2020.

Advertisements

The performance of Huawei was no different as well. Huawei could manage to ship 49 million units of smartphones in the latest quarter, which is 17% lower than the total number of smartphone the Chinese manufacturer shipped in Q1 2019.

Worldwide smartphone shipments by vendors Q1 2020
Via: GraphFarm

Interestingly, Apple, on the other hand, managed to maintain its performance and didn’t lose ground. The shipment of iPhone in Q1 2020 reached 36.7 million, almost equal to the number of iPhone Apple shipped in Q1 2019. This is even more impressive considering the fact that Apple was severely criticised for its aggressive pricing strategy of iPhone 11, launched last year.

Here are some other highlights of the report:

  • Among the top 5 vendors, Xiaomi and Vivo are the only ones that managed to gain grounds.
  • Xiaomi’s smartphone shipment in Q1 2020 increased to 29.5 million units from 27.8 million units in the
  • Vivo also strengthened its market presence with its impressive performance in Q1 2020. The company shipped 1.6 million more smartphone in Q1 2020 as compared to the same quarter a year ago.
  • Overall, the worldwide smartphone shipments declined by 11.7% as vendors shipped a total of 36.5 million lesser smartphones in Q1 2020 compared to the same duration last year.

What started as primarily a supply-side problem initially limited to China has grown into a global economic crisis with the demand-side impact starting to show by the end of the quarter,” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Q1 2020: China Drives

The COVID-19 outbreak that started from the mid of Q1 2020 and further resulted in the lockdown in Chain brought the whole smartphone manufacturing industry to a standstill. This caused the dismal performance of all the leading smartphone vendors worldwide.

Advertisements

China accounts for a quarter of worldwide smartphone shipments. In Q1 2020, however, the contribution of China to the global smartphone shipments dropped by significant 20.3% YoY.

Previous articleGlobal Smartphone Shipments by Quarter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Q1 2020: Samsung, Apple, Huawei Failed To Impress

The worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2020 decreased to 275.8 million units, posting a record decline of...
Read more
Brief

The Price of iPhone 12 Could Be As Less As $649

Neeraj M - 0
Yes, you read it right; Apple is planning to take the market by the storm with the jaw-dropping price of iPhone 12....
Read more
Brief

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

Nisha Butolia - 0
College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many students are living away from...
Read more
Brief

The World’s First Digital Currency Will Put China Into The Driving Seat!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
China has now been reported to be working to become the first nation which will be implementing a total central-bank digital currency...
Read more
Brief

TikTok’s Growth In India: 611 Million Downloads And Counting!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The number of TikTok users in India is increasing at a much faster pace than anyone has ever imagined. In fact, arch-rival...
Read more
Brief

Coronavirus Tracking App: The Test Version From Apple And Google Is Out!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Coronavirus tracking app people need the most at unprecedented testing time. Companies are leaving no stone unturned to make anything that...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Global Smartphone Shipments by Quarter

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the global smartphone shipments by...
Read more

The Price of iPhone 12 Could Be As Less As $649

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Yes, you read it right; Apple is planning to take the market by the storm with the jaw-dropping price of iPhone 12....
Read more

iPhone SE 2: The Cheapest iPhone Beats The Most Expensive Android Phone

Apple Vaibhav - 1
People around the world have been waiting for iPhone SE 2 for a long time. Unfortunately, due to the widespread outbreak of...
Read more

Apple Ring: Command Nearby Devices By Gesture Control

Brief Vaibhav - 0
People have imagined getting cool electronic rings every time they see a James Bond movie. However, it seems that these Scifi rings...
Read more

Indians Now Spending 4.3 Hours On Their Smartphones Amid The Lockdown [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The advent of high-speed mobile internet in India has resulted in more number of hours people are spending on their smartphones. The...
Read more

The Mysterious Smartphone with 192MP Camera: The Crazy Race Is Far From Over

Brief Vaibhav - 0
A smartphone with 192 MP smartphone! yes, you read it right and the immediate question that comes in our mind is:
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.