Last Updated:

Worldwide Digital Adoption Market, By Year

The worldwide digital adoption market is estimated to grow from a mere $81 million in 2020 to $180 million in 2027. The adoption of digital adoption platform software is increasingly prevalent across retail and ecommerce, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The advent of digital adoption platform software has enabled the organization in employing sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in order to improve their business performance.

The global digital adoption platform software market participants are investing heavily to expand their geographical presence across the world. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include USERLANE, WalkMe, AetherPal, UserIQ, and Toonimo.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Number of Twitter Global mDAUs by Quarter

Arth Tewari - 0
The above graph represents the number of Twitter global...
Read more
GraphFarm

Global Smartphone Shipments by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the global smartphone shipments by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Alphabet Cash Reserves by Year: FY 2000 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Alphabet cash reserves by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Netflix Annual Marketing Expenses by Segment

Arth Tewari - 0
The above graph represents the Netflix annual marketing expenses...
Read more
GraphFarm

Netflix Cash on Hand by Year: FY 1998 – 2019

Arth Tewari - 0
The above graph represents the Netflix cash on hand...
Read more
GraphFarm

Netflix Advertising Expenses by Year: FY 2002 – 2019

Arth Tewari - 0
The above graph represents the Netflix advertising expenses by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.