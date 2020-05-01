The worldwide digital adoption market is estimated to grow from a mere $81 million in 2020 to $180 million in 2027. The adoption of digital adoption platform software is increasingly prevalent across retail and ecommerce, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The advent of digital adoption platform software has enabled the organization in employing sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in order to improve their business performance.

The global digital adoption platform software market participants are investing heavily to expand their geographical presence across the world. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include USERLANE, WalkMe, AetherPal, UserIQ, and Toonimo.