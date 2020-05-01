More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the global smartphone shipments by quarter, starting from Q1 2011 to the recently completed quarter. Smartphone companies shipped a total of 275.8 million units in Q1 2020, with the biggest-ever 11.7% YoY decline. On a quarterly basis, the global smartphone shipments declined a notable 25.2% from Q4 2019 when about 368.8 million smartphones were shipped. This was primarily due to Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the lockdowns in China, India, US and other countries.

The global dependency on China for the smartphone supply chain caused major issues, resulting a 20.3% YoY decline in China, 16.1% YoY decline in United States and 18.3% YoY decline in Western Europe.

The world’s top three smartphone OEMs Samsung, Huawei and Apple recorded a notable decline in its devices’ shipments during the first quarter of 2020.

As the graph shows, in Q4 2016, a whopping 430.7 million units of smartphones were shipped globally – the highest-ever till date. Apple and Samsung were dominating the global smartphone market with 36.2% share during the quarter.

One must note that the worldwide smartphone shipments had consistently been declining year-over-year between Q4 2017 and Q2 2019. In Q3 2019, the companies finally took a sigh of relief when the worldwide smartphone shipments increased 0.8% YoY. The increasing popularity of Chinese smartphones in India was the primarily reason behind the growth.

