BriefCompaniesGoogleInternet
Updated:

Google To Start Cracking Down On Fraudulent Advertisers: Identity Verification Is Must Now!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
28
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

IT Jobs In India: Freshers Look Forward To Uncertain Future As Joining Dates Postponed

The state of new IT jobs in India looks bleak. The coronavirus outbreak has completely wreaked havoc...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Is This The Beginning of The End Of Free Google Search?

With over 91% market share Google Search has been leveraging on the monopoly it has created, for...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Invests In Jio: Acquires 9.9% Stake At $66 Billion Valuation

In a major development, Facebook has made its largest investment in India by buying 9.99% stake of...
Read more

The tech giant Google is now all set to crack down on fraudulent advertisers who are leveraging their advertising platform to trick people into scams and spreading misinformation!

On Thursday, in a blog post, Google said that they will soon start requiring the identity verification of all advertisers who use their platform. This preventive measure is mainly being taken because lately Google has been finding many advertisers to be falsely misrepresenting themselves.

According to Google, consumers who use their platform have every right to know which advertisers are running targeted ads on them along with which country these advertisers are located in.

Advertisements

Lately, in recent months, as the whole coronavirus situation started ramping up its pace throughout the world, consumers reported seeing an increasing number of ads for products such as fake vaccines from dubious advertisers on Google.

A company spokeswoman, in a statement, said as this new feature is being rolled out in phases, existing advertisers will have 30 days once notified to complete the verification process.

She also mentioned that if within this notified time, advertisers fail to comply with Google’s request, then their ad account will be immediately suspended.

The search tech giant explained how when their users click on “Why this ad?” while an ad is being displayed to them, they will start seeing disclosures that list this information on the advertiser.

Source: Verge

As of right now, Google has said that they will start to verify advertisers in the U.S only and then slowly expand globally. They also said that this process will take a few years to complete.

Advertisements

Also, in light of this news surfacing, many are saying that Google is only continuing what they earlier initiated in the year 2018. Back then, Google started a verification process for only political advertisers before they could run ads for the election season.

John Canfield who is Google’s Director of Product Management for ads integrity said in the post that this step by the company will enable people to understand which advertisers are targetting ads they see on Google.

He also mentioned that this step by Google will help their user make more informed choices and decisions.

Once advertisers comply with Google’s request for verification by submitting all the required documents, they will have to commit to an “in-account identity check” to confirm they’re legitimate. Companies which run these ads will have to submit personal legal information such as W9 or IRS document showing the organization’s name, address and employer identification number.

Also, in addition to this, an individual belonging to the organisation which runs ads on Google will need to provide their legal identification on the organization’s behalf. Individuals will have to show a government-issued photo ID like a passport or ID card. Google said it previously had collected basic information about the advertiser but didn’t require documentation to verify.

After all these criteria are met, Google will be providing either their approval or feedback to these organisations within three to five business days. They said that in order to issue this approval, they will be using a combination of human and tech reviews.

Now, while this sounds like a very lengthy, cumbersome and detail-oriented process on the advertisers’ side, it is very much needed and important. This issue is not only being tackled by the Google platform alone, but Facebook is also observing a lot of fraudulent ads popping up recently.

Another very important thing that needs to be noted here is the fact that in Q4 2019 alone, Google made a whopping $37,934 million in revenue from advertising. Now with this verification process coming into play, it will be interesting to see what their future revenue figures from advertising look like. We will keep you posted on all future developments. Stay tuned.

Previous articleA Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google To Start Cracking Down On Fraudulent Advertisers: Identity Verification Is Must Now!

The tech giant Google is now all set to crack down on fraudulent advertisers who are leveraging...
Read more
Brief

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small in all parts of the...
Read more
Brief

The Race To Dominate The Video Conferencing Market Has Just Begun

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the whole world suddenly got thrown in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak, almost everyone started finding themselves in uncharted waters.
Read more
Brief

Post-Lockdown, Gadgets And Electronic Items Will Be High In Demand In India [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the Indian Government imposed nationwide lockdown went from 21 days to a whopping 40 days, consumers needs started showing significant changes...
Read more
Brief

OYO Cuts Salary Of All Employees In India But Will It Help Them To Recover?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The SoftBank backed Indian-origin OYO was already struggling prior to the COVID-19 situation. Now, after things went completely south for the entire...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s Investment In Reliance Jio Creates The Largest Goldmine Of Data: Implications?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the news of the social media giant Facebook buying a 9.99% stake into the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Platforms for $5.7...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

A Tsunami of Startup Layoffs Is Coming: Employees Must Brace For Rainy Days!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The advent of the COVID-19 has impacted all kinds of businesses no matter how big or small in all parts of the...
Read more

The Race To Dominate The Video Conferencing Market Has Just Begun

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the whole world suddenly got thrown in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak, almost everyone started finding themselves in uncharted waters.
Read more

Post-Lockdown, Gadgets And Electronic Items Will Be High In Demand In India [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the Indian Government imposed nationwide lockdown went from 21 days to a whopping 40 days, consumers needs started showing significant changes...
Read more

OYO Cuts Salary Of All Employees In India But Will It Help Them To Recover?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The SoftBank backed Indian-origin OYO was already struggling prior to the COVID-19 situation. Now, after things went completely south for the entire...
Read more

Is This The Beginning of The End Of Free Google Search?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With over 91% market share Google Search has been leveraging on the monopoly it has created, for long. Despite all the criticism...
Read more

Smart TV Ad Fraud: Fake Views Are Eating Into Advertising Dollars! [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After minting million from internet and mobile ad frauds now scammers have resorted to Smart TV ad frauds.
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.