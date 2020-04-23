BriefInternet
Updated:

The Race To Dominate The Video Conferencing Market Has Just Begun

By Abhradeep Ghosh
44
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Indian Railways Is Accused of Duping Passengers On Ticket Cancellation, Amounts To Rs 7 Crore!

On social media, people have come out in droves to voice their opinions about the Indian Railways...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

IT Jobs In India: Freshers Look Forward To Uncertain Future As Joining Dates Postponed

The state of new IT jobs in India looks bleak. The coronavirus outbreak has completely wreaked havoc...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more

As the whole world suddenly got thrown in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak, almost everyone started finding themselves in uncharted waters.

Globally, now more than ever, people quite unanimously have become extremely reliant on the use of video conferencing tools to remain connected.

Be it for working from home, getting school lessons, or simply for catching up with friends and family, these video calling platforms have now emerged to become one of the primary needs of the hour.

Advertisements

Now, while the COVID-19 is still very much active and is showing no signs of retreating anytime soon, it is this very need on which multiple tech giants are betting big to capitalise on.

In 2018, the global video conferencing market was estimated worth US$3.02 billion and was projected to reach a whopping US$6.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8%. Asia-Pacific region alone is estimated to account for 33% of the market. However, now with the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, these estimates most definitely will increase to a big extent.

The first key player that had the opportunity to leverage this situation towards their growth was Zoom. This particular video conferencing tool became the most favourite platform of choice for many globally.

The company saw a huge surge of users and went from just 10 million daily active users to 200 million users in the course of just three months.

However, soon enough the platform started getting accused of harbouring various security risks for which it currently finds itself in hot water.

Advertisements

Now, while Zoom was busy riding the waves of this newly presented opportunity, and challenges as well, other companies took note of it too. The first company to make a move was Facebook, the social media giant.

Facebook followed suit by modifying its existing Messenger App for the desktop wherein users will be able to do group calls with their existing contacts on the social media platform.

Soon after, Microsoft-owned Skype launched their very own version of Zoom by introducing a feature ‘Meet Now’. The new Skype feature functions more or less the same way as Zoom does.

Despite all the allegations, concerns and criticism that were levelled against Zoom none of the above newly upgraded features or tool have yet matched the expectations of users and failed to compete with Zoom.

Sensing this as a great opportunity to bank upon, other significant key players in the market, including Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Blue Jeans, have also set their eyes on the fast becoming popular market.

The Race To Dominate The Video Conferencing Market

With the recent news of Verizon agreeing to acquire the videoconferencing company Blue Jeans Network Inc. for sub-$500 million amid this outbreak, it has become quite evident that the race to dominate the video conferencing market has begun.

Bluejeans is albeit a very small competitor if compared to that of Zoom. However, Verizon believes that together with their own trusted brand and Bluejean’s enterprise-grade platform they will be able to capture a bigger chunk of the market share by offering it to their joint customer base.

Interestingly, it’s not just the players from the developed markets, i.e China and the US, that are willing to grab a sizeable share of the market. The startups and companies in developing markets, such as India, have also pulled their socks up to compete with the big giants. Recently, the Indian government has announced Rs 1 Crore (US$125,000) prize money for an Indian startup that creates the best video conferencing app.

Many experts now believe that the social distancing measures will be continuing throughout 2022 which if turns out to be true will be devastating for all major tech giants globally.

As of now, almost all businesses have come to a complete standstill. Therefore, amid this situation, there needs to be a new vertical which will be able to generate revenue for these tech giants and what could be better than the newly presented opportunity of the video conferencing market?

After the whole fiasco of Zoom’s security issues, people worldwide are now looking for more options and offerings when it comes to video conferencing tools that will not just be feature-packed but also be secure and reliable.

The entire video conferencing market is ripe for disruption with the accelerated digitization by the coronavirus. Now it remains to be seen which will be the companies coming out on top because the race to dominate this particular market has only just begun.

It wouldn’t be wrong to expect that there will now be more competitors big and small entering this space with new and more innovative offerings to give fierce competition to each other. We will keep you posted on all future developments.

Previous articleNumber of Netflix DVD Subscribers by Quarter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Race To Dominate The Video Conferencing Market Has Just Begun

As the whole world suddenly got thrown in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak, almost everyone started...
Read more
Brief

Post-Lockdown, Gadgets And Electronic Items Will Be High In Demand In India [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the Indian Government imposed nationwide lockdown went from 21 days to a whopping 40 days, consumers needs started showing significant changes...
Read more
Brief

OYO Cuts Salary Of All Employees In India But Will It Help Them To Recover?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The SoftBank backed Indian-origin OYO was already struggling prior to the COVID-19 situation. Now, after things went completely south for the entire...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s Investment In Reliance Jio Creates The Largest Goldmine Of Data: Implications?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With the news of the social media giant Facebook buying a 9.99% stake into the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Platforms for $5.7...
Read more
Brief

Apple Ring: Command Nearby Devices By Gesture Control

Vaibhav - 0
People have imagined getting cool electronic rings every time they see a James Bond movie. However, it seems that these Scifi rings...
Read more
Brief

After Zoom, Now Facebook Users’ Data Is Up For Sale On The Dark Web!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Once again, highly sensitive personal data of millions of Facebook users is leaked. It seems like malicious hackers are...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Post-Lockdown, Gadgets And Electronic Items Will Be High In Demand In India [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the Indian Government imposed nationwide lockdown went from 21 days to a whopping 40 days, consumers needs started showing significant changes...
Read more

OYO Cuts Salary Of All Employees In India But Will It Help Them To Recover?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The SoftBank backed Indian-origin OYO was already struggling prior to the COVID-19 situation. Now, after things went completely south for the entire...
Read more

Is This The Beginning of The End Of Free Google Search?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
With over 91% market share Google Search has been leveraging on the monopoly it has created, for long. Despite all the criticism...
Read more

Investment in Startups In India By Neighbouring Countries Is Subject To The Government Approval Now!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Indian startups and companies should now prepare to brace for impact when it comes to acquiring investments from neighbouring countries. New FDI...
Read more

Indians Now Spending 4.3 Hours On Their Smartphones Amid The Lockdown [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The advent of high-speed mobile internet in India has resulted in more number of hours people are spending on their smartphones. The...
Read more

Facebook Ups The Ante Against Fake Posts About Coronavirus!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The increasing number of fake posts related to Coronavirus has become a cause of concern for Facebook as it could cause a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.