More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the number of Netflix DVD subscribers by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2012 to Q4 2019. The number of Netflix DVD subscribers in the US declined a notable 20.6% YoY in Q4 2019, to an all-time low i.e. 2.17 million. Rest 62.45 million were Netflix US streaming subscribers.

Region United States Source Netflix SEC Filings, Netflix Quarterly Reports Graph ID 748 Note Netflix fiscal year starts from January 1st

Out of total domestic DVD users, approximately 2.153 million were paying users, while only 15 thousand (0.015 million) were free trials.

The OTT giant continues to offer its DVD-by-mail service in the United States, despite the fact that the number of DVD subscribers and revenue have consistently been declining since Q1 2012.

In Q1 2012, about 10.09 million people in the United States were using Netflix DVD-by-mail service. Surprisingly, in less than 4 years, the company lost half of its DVD subscribers. By the end of Q3 2015, the number of Netflix domestic DVD users declined 15.5% YoY to just 5.06 million.

In Q2 2018 (Apr-June 2018), Netflix DVD memberships declined a notable 20.2% YoY to just 3 million (2,999 thousand to be precise).

Note: Netflix has stopped revealing the domestic DVD subscribers data from Q1 2020, however the revenue from DVD-by-mail service is given.

About Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was founded on August 29, 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm. However, the company began its operations on April 14, 1998, by opening the world’s first online DVD rental store. For $19.95 a month, subscribers can rent as many DVDs as they want. The company slowly expanded its business by offering the streaming service in the US while retaining the DVD and Blu-ray rental service. In September 2010, the company began offering its streaming service to Canada, which later expanded to other international markets such as Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, etc. Netflix is now available almost every corner of the world, except in mainland China (due to local restrictions), Syria, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US sanctions).

Netflix’s IPO (initial public offering) completed on May 29, 2002, selling 5.5 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.00 per share.

On January 22, 2018, Netflix’s market capitalization ballooned to $100 billion, becoming the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world.

Netflix is ranked #38 on the list of the World’s Most Valuable Brands by Forbes, with a brand value of $15.5 billion in 2019.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.