The above graph represents the number of Netflix global paid streaming subscribers, by quarter, starting from Q1 2012 to the recently completed quarter. By the end of March 2020, the paid subscribers of Netflix streaming service reached over 182.9 million, globally. Approximately 15.8 million new subscribers were adding in the span of three months.

Netflix Paid Streaming Subscribers by Quarter: History

Region Worldwide Source Netflix SEC Filings, Netflix Quarterly Reports Graph ID 746 Note Netflix fiscal year starts from January 1st

Interestingly, the subscription video service took only three years to double its global subscriber base. The number of Netflix’s paid streaming memberships increased from 50.7 million in Q3 2014 to 104 million in Q3 2017. That represented about 53.4 million new subscribers added during the given period.

In fiscal Q2 2019, the video streaming giant achieved another milestone as the number of paid subscribers crossed 150 million mark, worldwide. Out of the total 151.56 million paid streaming users, approximately 60.1 million were from the United States and rest 91.5 million were International users. Netflix added more than 27.2 million new paying streaming subscribers between Q2 2018 and Q2 2019.

It is important to note that Q1 2020 remains the most successful quarter in history of Netflix in terms of QoQ and YoY growth in paid subscribers. The video streaming giant recorded more than 15.77 million new paid subscribers during three months and 33.99 million new paid subscribers during the 12-months ended in March 2020.

About Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was founded on August 29, 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm. However, the company began its operations on April 14, 1998, by opening the world’s first online DVD rental store. For $19.95 a month, subscribers can rent as many DVDs as they want. The company slowly expanded its business by offering the streaming service in the US while retaining the DVD and Blu-ray rental service. In September 2010, the company began offering its streaming service to Canada, which later expanded to other international markets such as Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, etc. Netflix is now available almost every corner of the world, except in mainland China (due to local restrictions), Syria, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US sanctions).

Netflix’s IPO (initial public offering) completed on May 29, 2002, selling 5.5 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.00 per share.

On January 22, 2018, Netflix’s market capitalization ballooned to $100 billion, becoming the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world.

Netflix is ranked #38 on the list of the World’s Most Valuable Brands by Forbes, with a brand value of $15.5 billion in 2019.

