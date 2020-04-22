Netflix US Streaming Revenue by Quarter: Q1 2012 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Netflix US streaming revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2012 to Q4 2019. It is important to note that the company has stopped revealing the US streaming revenue data from Q1 2020. Approximately 45.5% of Netflix’s total streaming revenue in Q4 2019 came from its homegrown i.e. United States. The company reported over 23% YoY growth in its domestic streaming revenue, amounting to $2,457.66 million in Q4 2019.

Region United States Source Netflix Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 741 Note Netflix financial year – January 1st to December 31st

Netflix revenue from Domestic streaming segment is derived from the monthly membership fees for services related to streaming content to members in the United States.

In fiscal Q2 2015, Netflix domestic streaming revenue surpassed $1 billion ($1,025.91 million to be precise) mark for the first time, representing 22.4% YoY growth. Surprisingly, that was more than 2x of Netflix International streaming revenue during the same period.

Almost after 4 years, Netflix streaming revenue from the US increased to $2,073.56 million. The 13.9% YoY growth in Q1 2019 US streaming revenue was primarily due to the 10% growth in the average number of paid memberships and 3% increase in the average monthly revenue per paying membership.

About Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was founded on August 29, 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm. However, the company began its operations on April 14, 1998, by opening the world’s first online DVD rental store. For $19.95 a month, subscribers can rent as many DVDs as they want. The company slowly expanded its business by offering the streaming service in the US while retaining the DVD and Blu-ray rental service. In September 2010, the company began offering its streaming service to Canada, which later expanded to other international markets such as Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, etc. Netflix is now available almost every corner of the world, except in mainland China (due to local restrictions), Syria, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US sanctions).

Netflix’s IPO (initial public offering) completed on May 29, 2002, selling 5.5 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.00 per share.

In Q2 2017, it was the first time when the total Netflix streaming subscribers, globally, crossed 100 million mark.

On January 22, 2018, Netflix’s market capitalization ballooned to $100 billion, becoming the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world.

