More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Netflix global streaming revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2012 to the recently completed quarter. Approximately 98.9% of Netflix’s total revenue in Q1 2020 came from streaming services business. Netflix streaming revenue reached an all-time high of $5,703.36 million by the end of Q1 2020, with 28.5% YoY growth. The year-over-year increase in streaming revenue was primarily due to the increase in Netflix average paying memberships.

Growth in Netflix Streaming Revenue by Quarter: History

Region Worldwide Source Netflix Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 625 Note Netflix financial year – January 1st to December 31st

Netflix quarterly revenue from streaming services surpassed $1,000 million mark for the first time in fiscal Q1 2014. The streaming revenue increased an impressive 36.5% during the quarter, to $1,065.74 million.

Interestingly, in Q3 2019, the OTT giant achieved another revenue milestone; the global streaming revenue of Netflix crossed $5,000 million or $5 billion mark for the first time in history. Over 98.6% of the company’s total revenue came from the streaming services, amounting to $5,173.03 million.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was founded on August 29, 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm. However, the company began its operations on April 14, 1998, by opening the world’s first online DVD rental store. For $19.95 a month, subscribers can rent as many DVDs as they want. The company slowly expanded its business by offering the streaming service in the US while retaining the DVD and Blu-ray rental service. In September 2010, the company began offering its streaming service to Canada, which later expanded to other international markets such as Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, etc. Netflix is now available almost every corner of the world, except in mainland China (due to local restrictions), Syria, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US sanctions).

Netflix’s IPO (initial public offering) completed on May 29, 2002, selling 5.5 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.00 per share.

In Q2 2017, it was the first time when the total Netflix streaming subscribers, globally, crossed 100 million mark.

On January 22, 2018, Netflix’s market capitalization ballooned to $100 billion, becoming the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.