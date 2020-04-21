More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the desktop search engine market share worldwide by month, starting from January 2009 to the current month. The world’s top 5 desktop search engines are Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Baidu and YANDEX RU. Interestingly, in March 2020, approximately 86.8% of all searches on desktop are made on Google.

As the graph shows, Google has been dominating the global desktop search engine market since 2009. However, the Google’s share in global desktop search engine market declined from a 90.21% in January 2009 to 87.35% in January 2020. It is important to note that Google is also dominating the global search engine market across all platforms.

As of March 2020, Bing is the second widely used search engine on desktop, globally. The share of Bing on desktop search market increased from 4.88% in March 2019 to 5.87% in March 2020.

With 3.43% market share, Yahoo! remained one of the three most popular search engines on desktop, globally.

