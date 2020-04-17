More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the share of Facebook mobile advertising revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2012 to 2018. The company has stopped revealing the mobile ads revenue data from 2019. Approximately 92% of Facebook’s advertising revenue in 2018 came through ads run on mobile devices.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 729 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Facebook’s mobile advertising revenue in 2018 reached an all-time high of $50,612 million ($50.6 billion), globally. The 44% YoY increase in mobile ads revenue was primarily due to increases in the number of ads delivered and the average price per ad.

As the graph shows, the share of Facebook mobile ads revenue increased drastically over the last few years. In 2012, the mobile advertising revenue as a percentage of total advertising revenue was approximately 11%. This figures increased to 45% in the following year itself.

In fiscal 2015, Facebook advertising revenue from mobile devices crossed $10 billion ($13,150.8 million to be precise) mark, representing approximately 77% of the total advertising revenue.

