BriefInternet

Indian Railways Is Accused of Duping Passengers On Ticket Cancellation, Amounts To Rs 7 Crore!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5016
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will Indian Startups Survive The Brunt Of The COVID-19 Pandemic?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked the slowdown of businesses globally. Now, it is being questioned...
Read more

On social media, people have come out in droves to voice their opinions about the Indian Railways allegedly duping them out of money as well as wasting their time by keeping their booking portal open whilst still in lockdown.

In a recent discovery, it has been found out that the Indian Railways will have to let go of a whopping Rs 1,490 crores it made in revenue. This is mainly because they made a humongous booking of 94 lakhs in two phases – prior to the announcement of the first 21-day lockdown and secondly, before the announcement of the extension of the lockdown.

Due to the nationwide outbreak of Coronavirus all the transportation services, including railways, came to a complete halt. This resulted in the cancellation of tickets booked for the period of lockdown.

Advertisements

It was mentioned by the officials of the Indian Railway that they will have to forgo Rs 830 crores for the 55 lakh bookings it made for travelling between March 22 and April 14.

It was also made known by the same officials that the passenger train services only suspended on March 22 which was 3 days prior to the 21-day lockdown coming into force. This is quite understandable as the first phase of the lockdown was a decision that came all of a sudden out of nowhere and was put into effect haphazardly.

However, what came next is really appalling. The Indian Railways opened up for bookings once again between April 15th and May 3rd. This is when they further did another 39 lakh bookings and made Rs 660 crores in revenue.

Now the question that needs to be asked here is:

  • Why is there so much of a communication gap between the internal workings of the government bodies?
  • How is it possible that the Indian Railways had no clue whatsoever about the extension of the lockdown till May 3rd?

The Indian Railways has now announced that because of the lockdown, the IRCTC portal for booking further tickets will now become inoperational with the exception of the cancellation option remaining active.

Advertisements

They have also said that they will be refunding all passengers who booked tickets during this entire period. Besides, all the passenger train services will be kept under halt until further notice is received by them from the Prime Minister’s office.

Convenience Fee: Bone Of Contention

Now while the news of the refund put people at ease momentarily, they soon began to realise that the refunded amount was missing the added convenience fee that the Indian Railways charge on every booking.

A nominal convenience fee of Rs 15 for booking non-AC train tickets and Rs 30 for the air-conditioned and first-class train ticket is charged by The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation aka IRCTC.

This has now led to a huge outcry of people on social media who are now claiming that this was a Ponzi scheme by the Indian Railways all along and they have been deliberately duped.

If one calculates the amount the Indian Railways have made from the convenience fee of 94 lakh bookings, it could roughly be around Rs 21.5 crores which is a huge sum of money!

Even we give Railways the benefit of doubt for the first phase of lockdown – which was an unplanned directive by the government – it was no less than a blunder made by the Indian railways who started accepting bookings from April 15th without any clarity on the suspension of extension of the ongoing lockdown.

Only from the cancellation of tickets with a travelling date between April 15 to May 3rd Indian railways minted over Rs 7 corer as in convenience fees.

In response to this, the Indian Railways in a statement has said that they do not typically refund the convenience fee they charge on all bookings because it goes towards the day-to-day maintenance of the facility of ticketing along with its upgrades.

While this is a valid response to all the outcry that is being observed on social media, it also begs the question if it stands correct from an ethical standpoint of view. It was the responsibility of the Indian Railways itself to have shut down their booking facility in coordination with the Government directives which they definitely failed to do. Therefore all the passengers, in turn, had to incur this charge.

What is your take on this situation? Do you think Indian Railways is at the faulty side here? Do let us know in the comments below. We will keep you posted on all further developments.

Previous articleFacebook US Revenue by Year: FY 2009 – 2019

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Indian Railways Is Accused of Duping Passengers On Ticket Cancellation, Amounts To Rs 7 Crore!

On social media, people have come out in droves to voice their opinions about the Indian Railways...
Read more
Brief

The Mysterious Smartphone with 192MP Camera: The Crazy Race Is Far From Over

Vaibhav - 0
A smartphone with 192 MP smartphone! yes, you read it right and the immediate question that comes in our mind is:
Read more
Brief

Avoid Using Zoom Video Conferencing App: Indian Government

Aarzu Khan - 0
Looks like the trouble for highly popular video conferencing app Zoom is far from over. After facing enough of criticism which has...
Read more
Brief

The Rise Of Zoom That Led It To Get Banned By Google And A Lot Of Other Companies

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular video conferencing app Zoom's rise to popularity was as rapid as its downfall. The exploded adoption of Zoom was no...
Read more
Brief

Why Is Amazon Facing the Wrath of Online Marketers And Publishers?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The e-commerce giant Amazon is no different than all other businesses globally which are tackling huge hits in terms of business slowdown...
Read more
Brief

Earnings From YouTube Has Declined In Spite Of 75% Surge In Viewership Of News Content!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 outbreak which has decimated the growth of businesses globally is now turning out to be a blessing in disguise for...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

The Mysterious Smartphone with 192MP Camera: The Crazy Race Is Far From Over

Brief Vaibhav - 0
A smartphone with 192 MP smartphone! yes, you read it right and the immediate question that comes in our mind is:
Read more

Avoid Using Zoom Video Conferencing App: Indian Government

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Looks like the trouble for highly popular video conferencing app Zoom is far from over. After facing enough of criticism which has...
Read more

The Rise Of Zoom That Led It To Get Banned By Google And A Lot Of Other Companies

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular video conferencing app Zoom's rise to popularity was as rapid as its downfall. The exploded adoption of Zoom was no...
Read more

Why Is Amazon Facing the Wrath of Online Marketers And Publishers?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The e-commerce giant Amazon is no different than all other businesses globally which are tackling huge hits in terms of business slowdown...
Read more

Earnings From YouTube Has Declined In Spite Of 75% Surge In Viewership Of News Content!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 outbreak which has decimated the growth of businesses globally is now turning out to be a blessing in disguise for...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Is Launched But Is It A Real Head Turner?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
OnePlus 8 series smartphones have finally arrived - despite all the odds the world is going through. Despite the...
Read more