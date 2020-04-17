Facebook Worldwide ARPU by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook worldwide ARPU by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. The company generated an average $29.25 in revenue from each of its monthly active users during 12-months ended December 31, 2019. That’s nearly 17.2% YoY growth in Facebook global ARPU.

Facebook average revenue per user in Q4 2019 reached an all-time high of $8.52, globally.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 727 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

In fact, in 2019, the social media company reported its highest-ever ARPU across all regions.

The fiscal 2015 was the first time when the average revenue per Facebook user touched $11.96, representing a strong 26.6% YoY growth. During the year, Facebook ARPU in US & Canada increased by 45%, 23% in Europe, 22% in Asia-Pacific, and 15% in Rest of World.

Note: Facebook defines ARPU as the total revenue generated during the year, divided by the average of the number of MAUs at the beginning and end of the period.

