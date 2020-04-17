Facebook US Revenue by Year: FY 2009 – 2019

The below graph represents the Facebook US revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2009 to the recently completed year. In 2019, the social media company reported its highest-ever annual revenue of $30.23 billion from the United States, with 25.4% YoY growth.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook US revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2009 to the recently completed year. Approximately 42.8% of Facebook’s global revenue in 2019 came from the United States. The total US revenue increased 25.4% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $30.23 billion.

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Annual ReportsSEC Filings
Graph ID726
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

However, Facebook revenue from Canada region was just $1.98 billion during 2019.

Interestingly, the fiscal 2016 was the first time when the company reported over $10 billion in revenue from the United States, representing 45.5% of the total annual revenue. Facebook annual revenue from the US increased a strong 47.8% YoY in 2016, to $12.58 billion.

On the other hand, Facebook revenue from the International markets such as Europe, India, Canada, etc. clocked $15.06 million in 2016.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

