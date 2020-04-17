More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook mobile ads revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2012 to 2018. Facebook is all a mobile business now, except for a small legacy desktop business. Therefore, the company has stopped revealing its mobile ads revenue data from 2019. Facebook annual revenue from mobile ads reached an all-time high of $50,612 million in 2018, representing a whopping 92% of the total advertising revenue.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 732 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

The company reported an impressive 44% YoY growth in its 2018 mobile advertising revenue, globally.

Interestingly, Facebook’s mobile advertising revenue increased a massive 567.9% YoY, from $470.7 million in 2012 to $3,143.7 million in 2013.

In 2015, the social media company achieved over $10 billion in revenue from mobile ads, globally. The total advertising revenue from mobile devices clocked $13,150.8 million ($13.2 billion) in 2015, representing 76% YoY growth.

