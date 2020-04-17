Facebook ARPU by Region by Year: FY 2011 – 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook ARPU by region by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. Interestingly, the social media giant made its highest-ever ARPU across all major regions such as the US & Canada, Europe, APAC, etc. Facebook global ARPU hit an all-time high of $29.25 in 2019, representing an impressive 17.2% YoY growth.

One must note that Facebook’s revenue and ARPU in the United States and Canada region have always been higher than any other regions, despite having lower monthly active users. Surprisingly, in 2019, Facebook US & Canada ARPU ($139.35) was more than 11 times higher than in the Asia-Pacific region ($12.63).

The average revenue per Facebook user in APAC region increased an impressive 17.9% YoY during the 12-months ended December 31, 2019, to $12.63.

Facebook ARPU from Europe region increased 20.3% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $44.14.

Note: The “annual Facebook ARPU across all regions” represent the sum of all quarterly Facebook ARPU across all regions, during the period.

