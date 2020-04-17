Annual Growth in the Number of Facebook Ads

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the annual growth in the number of ads delivered on Facebook platform, starting from fiscal 2012 to the recently completed year. In 2019, the number of ads shown on Facebook increased by 33%, as compared with approximately 22% in 2018. The year-over-year increase in Facebook ads delivered was driven by an increase in the number and frequency of ads displayed across all Facebook products, an increase in users and their engagement.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 730 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

One must note that in 2019, Facebook generated $69,655 million in annual revenue from its advertising business.

Interestingly, in 2016, the company reported a whopping 50% YoY increase in the number of ads displayed in Facebook News Feed.

Note: Facebook has not revealed the total number of ads shown on its platform.

