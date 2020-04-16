More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Facebook employees by year, starting from fiscal 2009 to the recently completed year. As of December 31, 2019, the company has a total of 44,942 employees across the world, representing an appreciable 26.3% YoY increase.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 723 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

By the end of 2015, Facebook employed approximately 12,691 people from all around the world, representing a strong 37.96% YoY increase.

Interestingly, in just two years, the social media giant reported approximately 25,105 total employees worldwide.

