More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Facebook total costs and expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to the recently completed year. Facebook’s total costs and expenses increased a whopping 51% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $46,711 million. A majority of that the company spent on research and development activities.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 721 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Interestingly, Facebook’s total costs and operating expenses surpassed over $10 billion mark for the first time in 2015. The total expenses increased 56.6% YoY in 2015, to $11,703 million ($11.7 billion), globally.

Every year, the social media giant is increasing its spending on research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative activities.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.