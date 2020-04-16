Facebook Total Costs and Expenses by Year

The below graph represents the Facebook total costs and expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to the recently completed year. The company's total costs and operating expenses increased a whopping 51% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $46,711 million.

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Annual ReportsSEC Filings
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Interestingly, Facebook’s total costs and operating expenses surpassed over $10 billion mark for the first time in 2015. The total expenses increased 56.6% YoY in 2015, to $11,703 million ($11.7 billion), globally.

Every year, the social media giant is increasing its spending on research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative activities.

