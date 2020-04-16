Facebook Total Cash on Hand by Year: FY 2007 – 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook total cash on hand by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to the recently completed year. The company’s total cash on hand consist of actual cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. As of December 2019, the social media giant has $54,855 million cash on hand – the highest-ever till date. That’s representing an impressive 33.4% YoY growth in Facebook’s cash on hand.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 722 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Interestingly, Facebook cash pile surpassed over $1 billion ($1,785 million to be precise) in fiscal 2010, representing a massive 181.99% YoY growth.

In 2013, the company reported over $10 billion cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Facebook cash hoard increased 18.9% YoY in 2013, to $11,449 million ($11.4 billion).

