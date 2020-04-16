Facebook Total Cash on Hand by Year: FY 2007 – 2019

The below graph represents the yearly distribution of Facebook's total cash on hand, starting from fiscal 2007 to the recently completed year. As of December 2019, the social media giant has $54,855 million cash on hand - the highest-ever till date. That's representing an impressive 33.4% YoY growth.

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Annual ReportsSEC Filings
Graph ID722
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Interestingly, Facebook cash pile surpassed over $1 billion ($1,785 million to be precise) in fiscal 2010, representing a massive 181.99% YoY growth.

In 2013, the company reported over $10 billion cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Facebook cash hoard increased 18.9% YoY in 2013, to $11,449 million ($11.4 billion).

