Facebook Net Income by Year: FY 2007 – 2019

The above graph represents the Facebook net income by year, starting from the fiscal year 2007 to the recently completed year. The company reported $18,485 million in net profit during the 12-months ended December 31, 2019. That’s a notable 16.4% YoY decline in Facebook annual net income.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 719 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

It is important to note that the company’s provision of income taxes increased a whopping 95% YoY in 2019, to $6,327 million.

The social media giant reported its highest-ever annual net income of $22,112 million in 2018, representing an impressive 38.8% YoY growth. 2018 was also the first time when Facebook global net profit crossed $20 billion mark.

On the other hand, the highest-ever net loss reported by Facebook was $138 million in FY 2007.

Interestingly, the company reported its first profitable year in 2009; the total annual net profit of Facebook increased to $229 million in 2009, from the net loss of $56 million in 2008.

