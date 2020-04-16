Facebook Costs and Expenses by Year

The below graph represents Facebook costs and expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to the recently completed year. The company's operating expenses reached an all-time high in 2019, which include research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative expenses.

The above graph represents Facebook costs and expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to the recently completed year. Facebook’s total costs and expenses was amounted to $46,711 million in 2019, which include cost of revenue, R&D expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses.

Facebook cost of revenue crossed $10 billion mark for the first time in 2019. The company reported 36.5% YoY growth in its annual cost of revenue, amounting to $12,770 million ($12.8 billion).

Interestingly, the company spent nearly 19.2% of the total annual revenue on R&D activities. Facebook Research and development expenses increased 32.4% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $13,600 million.

As the graph shows, Facebook general and administrative expenses increased a massive 203.2% YoY in 2019, to $10,465 million – the highest-ever till date.

Facebook marketing and sales expenses also touched an all-time high of $9,876 million in 2019, representing 25.9% YoY growth.

