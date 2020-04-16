The above graph represents Facebook costs and expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2007 to the recently completed year. Facebook’s total costs and expenses was amounted to $46,711 million in 2019, which include cost of revenue, R&D expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Annual Reports, SEC Filings

Facebook cost of revenue crossed $10 billion mark for the first time in 2019. The company reported 36.5% YoY growth in its annual cost of revenue, amounting to $12,770 million ($12.8 billion).

Interestingly, the company spent nearly 19.2% of the total annual revenue on R&D activities. Facebook Research and development expenses increased 32.4% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $13,600 million.

As the graph shows, Facebook general and administrative expenses increased a massive 203.2% YoY in 2019, to $10,465 million – the highest-ever till date.

Facebook marketing and sales expenses also touched an all-time high of $9,876 million in 2019, representing 25.9% YoY growth.

