BriefInternetMobileMobile Apps

Avoid Using Zoom Video Conferencing App: Indian Government

By Aarzu Khan
5022
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Has Paid Millions Of Dollars To Buy This One Domain

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has made many acquisitions its four decades of existence, but the recent acquisition is...
Read more

Looks like the trouble for highly popular video conferencing app Zoom is far from over. After facing enough of criticism which has resulted in companies banning it in various countries, Zoom app has come under the lens of the Indian government.

In the latest directive the government of India has issued an advisory for people to refrain from using Zoom app for video conferencing. A two-page long advisory, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, warns Zoom app users in India against any possible hacking, data breach or privacy issues.

Tagging the Zoom app as unsafe, the Indian government has listed out few precautionary steps for individuals who are actively using Zoom app in India. Interestingly, the advisory is meant for the private individual as well as government officials who actively use video conference facility using the Zoom app to discuss sensitive and important matters.

Advertisements

The government, however, has issued guidelines to have safe video conferencing experience while using the Zoom app. Such measures are effective in blocking attempts to unauthorised access in the conference room. It is also helpful in preventing any malicious activity by authorised participants on terminals of the other participants.

“Most of the settings can be done by login into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone and also during conduct of conference. However certain settings are possible through certain mode/channel only,” the guidelines from the Union home ministry read.

The steps Indian government has advised Zoom users in India are:

  • Set new user ID and password for each meeting
  • Enable meeting room
  • Disable join before host
  • Allow screen sharing by host only
  • Disable allow removed participants to re-join
  • Restrict or disable file transfer option
  • Lock meeting once all attendees have joined
  • Restrict the recording feature
  • End meeting (and not just leave, if you are the administrator)

Zoom App: In Hot Water

India is not the only country that has expressed its privacy concerns when using the Zoom app. Many other government bodies in other countries including US Senate, German foreign ministry have also either warned its users or banned zoom app.

The damages for Zoom app is not just limited to warnings by the government officials; leading companies like Google, Space X and a lot many others have also restricted their employees to access Zoom app from the office network.

Advertisements

Besides many privacy issues, the biggest concern about the Zoom app is the location of its servers. Just like TikTok, Zoom has got its servers located in China and authorities are sceptical about information the app must be saving on those servers.

The sudden rise and fall of the Zoom app amid the Coronavirus outbreak globally is no less than an interesting case study to read. As employees are confined into their houses working from home, the video conferencing app Zoom became shot to fame in just two months. The valuation soared to all-time high and stock prices went by by 250% in just a month. This attracted the eyeballs of watchdogs of the industry who found serious privacy issued with the app.

Just last week, taking a cue from the rising popularity of Zoom app, the Minister of Law & Justice, Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad requested Indian startups and entrepreneurs to develop a homegrown video conferencing app.

Previous articleFacebook Net Income by Year: FY 2007 – 2019
Next articleFacebook Costs and Expenses by Year

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Avoid Using Zoom Video Conferencing App: Indian Government

Looks like the trouble for highly popular video conferencing app Zoom is far from over. After facing...
Read more
Brief

The Rise Of Zoom That Led It To Get Banned By Google And A Lot Of Other Companies

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular video conferencing app Zoom's rise to popularity was as rapid as its downfall. The exploded adoption of Zoom was no...
Read more
Brief

Why Is Amazon Facing the Wrath of Online Marketers And Publishers?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The e-commerce giant Amazon is no different than all other businesses globally which are tackling huge hits in terms of business slowdown...
Read more
Brief

Earnings From YouTube Has Declined In Spite Of 75% Surge In Viewership Of News Content!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 outbreak which has decimated the growth of businesses globally is now turning out to be a blessing in disguise for...
Read more
Brief

OnePlus 8 Is Launched But Is It A Real Head Turner?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
OnePlus 8 series smartphones have finally arrived - despite all the odds the world is going through. Despite the...
Read more
Brief

Could India Be The Next Growth Market for Android Gaming?

Neeraj M - 0
Angel investors and venture capital firms are always on the search for the next big players in markets and mobile gaming is...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

The Rise Of Zoom That Led It To Get Banned By Google And A Lot Of Other Companies

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The popular video conferencing app Zoom's rise to popularity was as rapid as its downfall. The exploded adoption of Zoom was no...
Read more

Why Is Amazon Facing the Wrath of Online Marketers And Publishers?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The e-commerce giant Amazon is no different than all other businesses globally which are tackling huge hits in terms of business slowdown...
Read more

Earnings From YouTube Has Declined In Spite Of 75% Surge In Viewership Of News Content!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 outbreak which has decimated the growth of businesses globally is now turning out to be a blessing in disguise for...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Is Launched But Is It A Real Head Turner?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
OnePlus 8 series smartphones have finally arrived - despite all the odds the world is going through. Despite the...
Read more

Could India Be The Next Growth Market for Android Gaming?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Angel investors and venture capital firms are always on the search for the next big players in markets and mobile gaming is...
Read more

New TikTok Security Flaw Is A Real Threat To Users: Beware!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok the second most popular free Android app in 2019 and emerging social media platform which has lately been giving fierce competition...
Read more