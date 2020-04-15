Share of Facebook Mobile Advertising Revenue by Quarter

The below graph represents the share of Facebook mobile advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q3 2012 to Q3 2019. As a majority of people access Facebook from their mobiles, advertisers are also increasing their spending to target them. In Q3 2019, a whopping 94% of Facebook's total ads revenue generated from mobile devices.

More Actionable Insights

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Quarterly ReportsSEC Filings
Graph ID718
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

One must note that the social media company now generates a majority of its total quarterly revenue from the ads run on mobile devices.

As the graph shows, Facebook mobile ads revenue share has increased drastically over the last few years. While the share of Facebook desktop ads revenue declined. Q1 2014 was the first time when mobile devices accounted for over 50% of the company’s total ads revenue, globally. The percentage of Facebook mobile ads revenue as the total advertising revenue increased from just 30% Q1 2013 to 59% to Q1 2014.

In Q1 2018, the contribution of mobile ads to the company’s total advertising revenue increased to 91%

