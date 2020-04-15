More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the share of Facebook mobile advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q3 2012 to Q3 2019. The company has stopped revealing the contribution of mobile devices to its total advertising revenue every quarter. Interestingly, a whopping 94% of Facebook’s total advertising revenue in Q3 2019 generated from ads run on mobile devices.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 718 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

One must note that the social media company now generates a majority of its total quarterly revenue from the ads run on mobile devices.

As the graph shows, Facebook mobile ads revenue share has increased drastically over the last few years. While the share of Facebook desktop ads revenue declined. Q1 2014 was the first time when mobile devices accounted for over 50% of the company’s total ads revenue, globally. The percentage of Facebook mobile ads revenue as the total advertising revenue increased from just 30% Q1 2013 to 59% to Q1 2014.

In Q1 2018, the contribution of mobile ads to the company’s total advertising revenue increased to 91%

