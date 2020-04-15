BriefMobileSmartphones

OnePlus 8 Is Launched But Is It A Real Head Turner?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
OnePlus 8 series smartphones have finally arrived – despite all the odds the world is going through.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that’s sweeping the world and heavily disrupting the tech industry, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were officially launched through exclusive live streaming on the company’s official website yesterday.

The much-awaited event finally unveiled the OnePlus 8 series which comes with plenty of exciting new features such as ‘All in 5G’ support, a 120Hz Fluid Display and an IP 68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC processor which is more than capable of supporting high-end gaming and other heavy tasks.

This new series of the OnePlus comes in four variants which are the Ultra Marine Blue, the Onyx Black and also a fresh Glacial Green colour, and special Interstellar Glow.

The OnePlus 8 will be made available at a starting price of $699 for its 8GB RAM And 128GB internal storage variant, and $799 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant will be made available for $899 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant will retail for a whopping $999.

In the United States, the first sale of the OnePlus 8 series will be commencing on 29th April, however, there still hasn’t been any announcement for the official sale date in India – the world’s second-largest and fastest-growing smartphone market.

Along with the smartphones, the company also unveiled Bullets Wireless Z headphones which will retail for $49.95 and showcased a number of attractive phone cases for its latest smartphones.

What’s In Store For Users: OnePlus 8 Series Specifications

The OnePlus 8 series is definitely a significant upgrade with 5G support and massive battery capacity from its former OnePlus 7 series.

Source: Verge

Both the smartphones will have the same Snapdragon 865 SoC processor. When it comes to display the OnePlus 8 supports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with slightly bigger 6.78-inch QHD+ Super Fluid AMOLED.

Now for the cameras which have been one of the major highlights of the OnePlus devices, the OnePlus 8 is reportedly having a triple-camera setup with one 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor as well as a 2MP sensor. The more expensive alternative OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with two 48 MP sensors, one of which is for ultra-wide shots, an 8MP secondary sensor which comes with a 5MP sensor as well. On the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera with A.I. features and lot many modes to capture images in.

Coming to the battery life, the OnePlus 8 comes with 4,300 mAh capacity as opposed to the 4510 mAh battery the OnePlus 8 Pro houses. Both the smartphones will also be capable of using the 30W Warp Charge 30T technology of the company. It has been claimed by OnePlus that the wireless charger will be able to charge the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. Now that is really impressive.

Source: Verge

Both these devices fit in really well in their own categories. The OnePlus 8 has all of the things one can expect from an OnePlus device such as a flawless screen, noteworthy performance, great battery life. However, its camera could stand to be a little better.

However, OnePlus 8 Pro which comes at a hefty price tag of $999, OnePlus could not have risked having a missing feature or two. It is fast, elegant, and does everything one expects a flagship model to do. Many reviewers and tech enthusiasts now believe that the device’s main competition is quite undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

No matter whatever we or any device reviewers say, eventually it’s customers who are going to judge the device to understand if it’s a real value for money. We will keep you updated on all future updates.

