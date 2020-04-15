BriefInternetEcommerce

Why Is Amazon Facing the Wrath of Online Marketers And Publishers?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5052
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Has Paid Millions Of Dollars To Buy This One Domain

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has made many acquisitions its four decades of existence, but the recent acquisition is...
Read more

The e-commerce giant Amazon is no different than all other businesses globally which are tackling huge hits in terms of business slowdown because of the COVID-19 situation. As the companies are taking various measures to keep the impact minimal Amazon has reportedly decided to slash down the commission rates for their affiliate program as well.

This news was delivered by Amazon to the members of its affiliate program Amazon Associates via an email wherein they mentioned the slashed commission rates will come in effect as early as April 21st.

Email received by affiliates from Amazon

Amazon, the world’s largest eCommerce platform, has been operating its affiliate program for years, just like Much like all other e-commerce competitors. Anyone who enrols into this program called Amazon Associates becomes a verified affiliate who is able to advertise and link to Amazon products. When Amazon generates a sale via a referral link the affiliates get paid a small percentage of the sales.

Advertisements

Financial Hit To Online Publishers

This referral program of Amazon is one of the many ways via which leading online publishers such as BuzzFeed, The New York Times and Vox Media generate revenue. They mostly do this by publishing guides, making unboxing videos and so on, which then drives their readers or audiences to buy products via their affiliate links.

Hence, Amazon slashing down the rate of commission is definitely going to be a huge hit for these online publishers and many other individual content creators who have so far been heavily relied on it besides sources of generating income via the internet.

Many bloggers and online businesses have voiced their fears and frustrations over these cuts on Twitter and forums like Reddit.

In one Reddit forum which is entirely dedicated to affiliate marketing, a member wrote “These slashes are ridiculous. Together with a high chance of upcoming recession, SEO/affiliate outlook is pretty gloomy, to be honest.”

Worldwide, Amazon has 13 affiliates supported storefronts in Americas (United StatesCanadaBrazilMexico), Europe (FranceGermanyItalySpainUnited Kingdom), Asia (ChinaJapanIndia), and most recently Australia.

Advertisements

The e-commerce behemoth has slashed down the rates of many affiliate product categories. For the furniture and home improvement product category, the affiliate rate has fallen from 8% to a meagre 3%. The high-in-demand nowadays grocery products category has suffered the worst as Amazon has cut down the commission from 5% to only 1%.

The news of this change in affiliate margins for all U.S associates has been confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson. However, it wasn’t made clear by him if this was due to the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amazon spokesperson further added that the Amazon Associates category is regularly evaluated by the company and that such revisions in rates are a ‘standard industry practice’.

Here’s a comparison of the rates before and after the changes were made:

Rates Prior To The Proposed Changes
Rates after the proposed changes come into effect

Amazon Cutting Affiliate Rates: Impact of COVID-19

It is no mere coincidence that Amazon has decided to slash their affiliate rates amid this pandemic. Amazon’s business has taken huge hits on numerous fronts because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid this situation, the company had to prioritise the shipments of only essentials by shutting down all other categories such as electronics from where it usually generates most of its revenue like all other e-commerce marketplaces.

Also, prior to this announcement, the company already informed digital media firms last month that they will be slashing most of their marketing budget from search and display advertisements.

Now, it will be interesting to observe what alternative ways will most content creators and publishers come up with to generate revenue during these unprecedented times. As the most relied upon options such as the Amazon Affiliate program has drastically cut down the commission of Associates, this could be an opportunity for other comparatively smaller estores to attract the affiliate force working for Amazon until now.

Previous articleEarnings From YouTube Has Declined In Spite Of 75% Surge In Viewership Of News Content!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Why Is Amazon Facing the Wrath of Online Marketers And Publishers?

The e-commerce giant Amazon is no different than all other businesses globally which are tackling huge hits...
Read more
Brief

Earnings From YouTube Has Declined In Spite Of 75% Surge In Viewership Of News Content!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 outbreak which has decimated the growth of businesses globally is now turning out to be a blessing in disguise for...
Read more
Brief

OnePlus 8 Is Launched But Is It A Real Head Turner?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
OnePlus 8 series smartphones have finally arrived - despite all the odds the world is going through. Despite the...
Read more
Brief

Could India Be The Next Growth Market for Android Gaming?

Neeraj M - 0
Angel investors and venture capital firms are always on the search for the next big players in markets and mobile gaming is...
Read more
Brief

New TikTok Security Flaw Is A Real Threat To Users: Beware!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok the second most popular free Android app in 2019 and emerging social media platform which has lately been giving fierce competition...
Read more
Brief

Flipkart And Amazon To Launch Online Sale Events In May: An Attempt To Recover Losses During The Lockdown?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While most of the businesses are still struggling to cope up with the sudden economic downturn caused by the deadly outbreak of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Earnings From YouTube Has Declined In Spite Of 75% Surge In Viewership Of News Content!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The COVID-19 outbreak which has decimated the growth of businesses globally is now turning out to be a blessing in disguise for...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Is Launched But Is It A Real Head Turner?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
OnePlus 8 series smartphones have finally arrived - despite all the odds the world is going through. Despite the...
Read more

Could India Be The Next Growth Market for Android Gaming?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Angel investors and venture capital firms are always on the search for the next big players in markets and mobile gaming is...
Read more

New TikTok Security Flaw Is A Real Threat To Users: Beware!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
TikTok the second most popular free Android app in 2019 and emerging social media platform which has lately been giving fierce competition...
Read more

Flipkart And Amazon To Launch Online Sale Events In May: An Attempt To Recover Losses During The Lockdown?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
While most of the businesses are still struggling to cope up with the sudden economic downturn caused by the deadly outbreak of...
Read more

Aarogya Setu App Raises Serious Privacy Concerns: Should You Download It?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Government of India has been aggressively pushing the adoption of a new app called ‘Arogya Setu’ which aims to act as...
Read more