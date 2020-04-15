Facebook Family of Apps ARPU by Segment: Q4 2018 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of Facebook family of apps ARPU by segment, starting from fiscal Q4 2018 to the recently completed quarter. The company has two reportable segments: Advertising and other. Interestingly, in Q4 2019, the average revenue per person for Facebook family of apps came in at $7.38. Over 98.4% of that came from the company’s advertising business. The average advertising revenue per Facebook family of apps user stood at $7.26 during the quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 717 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

The company reported an impressive 16.5% QoQ growth in advertising ARPU of Facebook Family of apps (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and/or WhatsApp).

It is important to note that the Facebook family ARPU was generated from about 2.89 billion people who visited the whole family of apps every month during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Note: The average revenue per person (ARPP) of Facebook Family defines as Facebook’s total quarterly revenue divided by the average of the number of monthly active person (MAP) of “Facebook Family” at the beginning and end of the quarter. The Family MAP do not include users on other products unless they would otherwise qualify as MAP based on their other activities on Family products.

