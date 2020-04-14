More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Facebook family monthly active people by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2018 to the recently completed quarter. The Facebook Family MAP increased from 2.64 billion in Q4 2018 to 2.89 billion in Q4 2019, representing an impressive 9.47% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 715 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

It’s nearly 2.48% QoQ growth from Q4 2018 when approx. 2.82 billion people were using at least one of the Facebook family apps on a monthly basis.

Interestingly, out of those 2.89 billion Family MAP, approximately 2.5 billion unique people logged-in and visited only Facebook, at least once in a month during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Facebook defines a MAP as a registered and logged-in unique user of one or more Family products (Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and/or WhatsApp) who visited at least one of these above products through a mobile apps/browser or using a web on a monthly basis.

