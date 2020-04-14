More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Facebook family daily active people by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2018 to the recently completed quarter. Facebook Family DAP increased from 2.03 billion in Q4 2018 to 2.26 billion in Q4 2019, representing 11.33% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 714 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

On a quarterly basis, the social media company reported nearly 2.73% growth in the number of Facebook Family DAP in Q4 2019.

Out of this 2.26 billion people who actively visited Facebook or one of its family products (Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) in a day, over 1.66 billion visited only Facebook, at least once a day during Q4 2019.

Note: Facebook defines a daily active person (DAP) as a registered and logged-in unique user of one or more Family products (Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and/or WhatsApp) who visited at least one of the above family of products through a mobile app/browser or web on a given day.

