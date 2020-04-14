More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook family average revenue per person by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2018 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, the social media giant has made on an average $7.38 in revenue per person who visited Facebook or at least one of its family apps (Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) in a particular month.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 716 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

The company reported an appreciable 16.59% QoQ growth in its Q4 2019 ARPP, when compared to the previous quarter.

Surprisingly, the average Facebook family revenue per person declined a huge 13.2% QoQ in Q1 2019, clocked $5.66.

Note: Facebook defines average revenue per person (ARPP) as the total revenue during a given quarter, divided by the average of the number of MAP at the beginning and end of the quarter. While ARPP includes the Facebook quarterly revenue generated from all sources, the number of monthly active person only includes users of Family products, not the users of Facebook’s other products.

