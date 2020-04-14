Facebook Family Average Revenue Per Person by Quarter

The below graph represents the Facebook family average revenue per person by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2018 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, the social media giant has made on an average $7.38 in revenue per person who visited Facebook or at least one of its family apps (Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) in a month.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook family average revenue per person by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2018 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, the social media giant has made on an average $7.38 in revenue per person who visited Facebook or at least one of its family apps (Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) in a particular month.

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Quarterly ReportsSEC Filings
Graph ID716
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

The company reported an appreciable 16.59% QoQ growth in its Q4 2019 ARPP, when compared to the previous quarter.

Surprisingly, the average Facebook family revenue per person declined a huge 13.2% QoQ in Q1 2019, clocked $5.66.

Note: Facebook defines average revenue per person (ARPP) as the total revenue during a given quarter, divided by the average of the number of MAP at the beginning and end of the quarter. While ARPP includes the Facebook quarterly revenue generated from all sources, the number of monthly active person only includes users of Family products, not the users of Facebook’s other products.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Number of Facebook Family Monthly Active People by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the number of Facebook family...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Facebook Family Daily Active People by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the number of Facebook family...
Read more
GraphFarm

Amazon Cash Reserves by Year: FY 1996 – 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Amazon cash reserves by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Amazon Total Operating Expenses by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Amazon total operating expenses...
Read more
GraphFarm

Amazon Costs and Expenses by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Amazon costs and expenses by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Google Annual Ad Revenue by Property Type

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Google annual ad revenue...
Read more