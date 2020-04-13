More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Amazon total operating expenses by year, starting from fiscal 1996 to the recently completed year. The company’s total expenses (including cost of sales) increased a strong 20.6% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $265,981 million. That’s a whopping 94.8% of Amazon’s global revenue generated during the year.

Region Worldwide Source Amazon Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 712 Note Amazon fiscal year starts from January 1st

In fiscal 2015, the Washington based retail giant spent over $100 million on marketing, sales, technology, general and administrative and other activities. The total operating expenses surpassed $104,773 million by the end of 2015, with nearly 18% YoY growth.

Amazon operating expenditure surged to $220,466 million in fiscal 2018, representing 94.7% of the company’s total revenue.

About Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is an American multinational internet and e-commerce company, founded by Jeff Bezos and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company was initially incorporated on July 5, 1994, as Cadabra, Inc, and reincorporated on May 28, 1996, in the state of Delaware.

In July 1995, Amazon began its service as an online bookstore. However, later it started offering an array of products and services to the people around the world. Today, the online retail behemoth has got hands almost in every business related to tech, from retail e-commerce to cloud computing and IoT.

On May 15, 1997, Amazon completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a price of $18.00 per share.

Amazon’s major products and services include Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime (February 2, 2005) Amazon Music ( September 25, 2007), Amazon Kindle ( November 19, 2007), Amazon Echo (November 6, 2014), Fire Phone (announced on June 18, 2014), etc.

In June 2013, Amazon finally launched its market place in India.

With $97 billion value, Amazon ranks 4th among the world’s most valuable brands 2019 by Forbes.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.